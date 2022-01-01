Selena Gomez grateful for 'every single lesson' as she marks 30th birthday

Selena Gomez has reflected on the lessons she learned in her twenties while celebrating her 30th birthday.



The Lose You to Love Me singer turned the milestone age on 22 July and marked the occasion with an extravagant birthday party over the weekend.



On Monday, Selena took to Instagram to share a message in which she considered some of the "good, hard and beautiful moments" that shaped the past decade for her.



"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants," she wrote. "Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me...I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."



Selena went on to note that her "heart feels full" following her birthday party.



"I can say that I'm starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here's to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!" the star added.