Britney Spears posts series of accusations against mother after she responds to exposed texts

Britney Spears unleashed a barrage of accusations against Lynne Spears on Monday after her mother responded to texts Britney posted earlier that day.



The 40-year-old pop star posted and swiftly deleted screengrabs of texts she allegedly sent her mother, friend Jansen Fitzgerald and court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III when she was in a mental health facility in 2019. Britney claimed that none of them replied to her messages and she "had nobody".



Jansen responded by sharing a screengrab of the text exchange, showing that she did reply to Britney at the time and promised to do more research into lithium - a medication Britney was given - on her behalf. In the caption, Jansen insisted that she spoke to Britney daily while she was in the facility and that she and Lynne met with an attorney to try and help the star.



Lynne shared Jansen's Instagram Stories post on her account and wrote, "Britney, I have all the 'whole conversations' as well! I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!"



Lynne, however, did not share screengrabs of any of her text messages.



Britney responded to her mum's post by accusing her of hiding photos of the singer in the family home and having a sleepover with her the night before the conservatorship began in early 2008.



"Yo ma did you also let people know that's one of the only times you text me back ???" she began her lengthy post. "You have some nerve showing your texts when you know you guys hurt me so bad its (sic) not even funny !!!



"We had a f**king sleepover the night before !!! It was all planned and you acted like you had no idea what was going on !!! Two weeks later you released a book and showed my heartbreak when Kevin took my kids ... you abused me ... yes I will say it and it blows my mind that you still play the prayer loving mum !!!"



Britney, who shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, was freed from the conservatorship in November.