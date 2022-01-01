Britney Spears shares texts she sent mother from mental health facility in 2019

Britney Spears has posted and swiftly deleted screengrabs of alleged texts she sent her mother Lynne Spears in 2019 when she was in a mental health facility.

The Toxic singer claimed in court last June that her father and conservator Jamie Spears sent her to a treatment facility after she cancelled her Domination residency in Las Vegas in 2019. Ever since she first spoke up last year, Britney has continued to call out Jamie, her family, and others for their alleged behaviour during the 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

Britney continued to speak out on Monday and shared what appeared to be screengrabs of texts she sent Lynne while in the facility.

"He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil (sic) and I'm like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f**k yourslwf (sic)," she allegedly wrote, claiming that Seroquel, an antipsychotic medication, was "WAAAAAY Stronger than lithium".

Britney, who did not clarify who she was referring to, continued, "I literally feel alll (sic) the sick medicine in my stomach... I feel like he's trying to kill me. I swear to god I do."

Lynne seemingly did not reply.

In the accompanying caption, the 40-year-old wrote, "It's a little different with proof ... Here are my text messages to mom in that place 3 years ago ... I show it because there was no response ... When I got out, her words were 'You should have let me visit you and give you a hug.'"

In a second screenshot, Britney seemingly asked her childhood friend Jansen Fitzgerald to help her find a new lawyer and for her opinion on her lithium levels, but Fitzgerald didn't reply.

In the third, she allegedly texted her court-appointed attorney Samuel D. Ingham III and asked about going to court and "getting my medical rights". The star also wrote, "When the program is over I don't want to work at all ... I want to live for me and have an adventurous life."

Britney concluded her caption by making an allegation about a text sent by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, although she didn't provide a screengrab to support the claim.

"My sister's text after not texing (sic) for 3 days was 'They're not gonna let you go so why are you fighting it,'" she claimed.