NEWS Jamie T set for first-ever UK Number 1 album with 'The Theory of Whatever' Newsdesk





Jamie T is set for a triumphant return to the Official Albums Chart, with The Theory of Whatever on course to become his first-ever UK Number 1 record after a six-year break.



The indie-rock singer-songwriter, real name Jamie Alexander Treays, could score his first chart-topper and fifth Top 5 album overall as he takes an early lead midweek. The Wimbledon-born artist has previously enjoyed success with 2007 debut Panic Prevention (4), 2009’s Kings & Queens (2), 2014 LP Carry on the Grudge (4) and 2016 release Trick (3).



Jack White’s fifth studio album, and second full-length of the year, Entering Heaven Alive eyes a Number 2 entry this week. The record looks set to give Jack his fifth solo Top 5 album, with the Detroit native having previously topped the chart with 2012’s Blunderbuss, plus further Top 5 success with 2014 release Lazaretto (4), 2018 LP Boarding House Reach (5) and previous album Fear of the Dawn, released in April 2022, which peaked at Number 3.



Four decades into their career, pop duo Bananarama could score a new career best with Masquerade. Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward’s twelfth studio album currently stands at Number 5 midweek. Should it hold on, it’ll prove the group’s highest-ever Official Albums Chart placing for a studio album in their 40-year career, beating 1983 debut Deep Sky Diving, which peaked at Number 8. Their 1988 Greatest Hits Collection reached Number 3.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Brighton-born group The Kooks could achieve their highest-charting record in 14 years with sixth studio release 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark (8). The indie-rock outfit, comprising Luke Pritchard, Max Rafferty and Paul Garred, previously enjoyed success with 2006 debut Inside In/Inside Out (2), 2008’s Konk (1), 2011 release Junk of the Heart (10), 2014 LP Listen (16), 2017 hits collection The Best Of... So Far (18) and 2018 record Let’s Go Sunshine (9).



Gilbert O’Sullivan is on course to claim his fifth Top 10 album this week with Driven (10). The Irish singer-songwriter’s twentieth studio LP could provide him his highest Official Albums Chart entry in 48 years; his last Top 10 being 1974’s A Stranger in My Own Back Yard (9).



Bob Marley & the Wailers’ Bob Marley & the Chineke! Orchestra – a new collection of the group’s greatest works reimagined by the acclaimed Chineke! Orchestra - looks set to become their fourteenth Top 40 album (26), while ZZ Top’s Raw – That Little Ol’ Band from Texas soundtrack could become the American rock trio’s ninth (27).



Paul Weller’s ninth solo studio album 22 Dreams eyes a return to the Top 40 this week thanks to a vinyl reissue (28). Originally released in 2008, the album was one of six solo chart-toppers for Paul to date.



And finally, Billie Eilish’s 2021 album Happier Than Ever jumps 7 places midweek (35). The LA-born singer-songwriter surprise-released her Guitar Songs single last week; debuting new tracks TV and The 30th.