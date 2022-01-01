The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce their new album, Return of the Dream Canteen

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are bringing out a new album, ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’.



The ‘Californication’ hitmakers - made up of Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, John Frusciante, and Michael Balzary, better known as Flea - will drop their 14th studio album on October 14, and their second of 2022 after they shared ‘Unlimited Love’, their first album since 2016’s ‘The Getaway’.



The news was first shared at their tour stop at Denver’s Empower Fields during their North American stint of their ‘Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 World Tour’, which will see them play their beloved hometown of Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium before hitting cities such as Chicago, Toronto, Las Vegas and Austin between now and September.



Of their upcoming LP - which also features production from Rick Rubin - the band said: “We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It's packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”