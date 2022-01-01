Victoria Beckham channels Spice Girls days during karaoke night

Victoria Beckham returned to her Spice Girls roots while on vacation over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, David Beckham posted a video to Instagram showing his fashion designer wife performing the 1997 Spice Girls song, Stop.

In the footage, Victoria is seen enthusiastically singing and dancing along to the music.

"Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice @victoriabeckham @spicegirls," the former soccer star wrote.

In response, the 48-year-old posted, "Only for you David!! X."

The Spice Girls, also consisting of Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner, went on an indefinite hiatus in 2000.

They reunited to perform a medley at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics, and went on tour - without Victoria - in 2019.

However, the former pop star's karaoke gig sparked speculation that the '90s group may unite once again.

"We are ready when you are @victoriabeckham #spiceworld25," one fan wrote, while another added: "Spice Girls 2023 reunion world tour please."