Pearl Jam cancel Amsterdam gig due to Eddie Vedder's voice concerns

Pearl Jam has cancelled another gig as Eddie Vedder is still struggling with voice issues.

Last week, representatives for the rock band called off a concert in Vienna, Austria at the last minute as the frontman was suffering from "damaged" vocal cords following a show at Lollapalooza Paris the previous weekend.

And on Sunday, a spokesperson announced that a performance set to take place at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam that evening would no longer go ahead either.

"In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight's show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam," they said in a statement. "This is again the worst possible scenario for the band. We wholeheartedly apologise to all that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing."

Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Despite the two canned gigs, Pearl Jam still hope to play a second Amsterdam show on Monday.

"Thank you enormously for your continued understanding. All of our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow," they added.

Pearl Jam is next scheduled to play at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on 1 September.