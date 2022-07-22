Lewis Capaldi too 'lazy' to finish album

Lewis Capaldi hasn't finished his second album because he is "horribly lazy".



The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker has made his live return with a series of festival headline slots this summer, but has focused on material from his 2019 debut album 'Divinely Uninspired To A Heavenly Extent' and admitted during his headline set at Latitude on Friday (22.07.22) night that he wasn't showing off any new material at the gigs because he doesn't have any.



He told the crowd: “I just want to say now, I have no new music to play you.



“I rescheduled a lot of shows last year because I was like, ‘Guys, I need to finish my new album’. And I was supposed to do it, but I am horribly lazy.”



Explaining his set would concentrate on the "old stuff", he added to cheers: "I’m glad you enjoy it, because it’s all we’ve got."



The 25-year-old star joked at another festival gig last week that he had a raunchy reason for delaying his albu,.



Speaking on stage at the TRSMT Festival, he quipped: "It never occurred to me during lockdown to take my hand off my d*** and put it on my guitar.



"I'm glad we've all enjoyed a w*** every now and then."



He also encouraged concert goers to make the most of being outdoors and around other people again following the long COVID-19 lockdowns.



He joked: "Two years ago we were sitting in our houses, couldn't touch each other, couldn't go outside, and now we're chucking p*** on each other's head.



"If you see somebody you haven't seen in a while, p*** on them!"



Meanwhile, Lewis did offer a more serious assessment of the evening, and how much it meant to him after he lost his confidence following his last arena tour.



He said: "I've been s******* myself about this for ages. We played some arena shows before everything kicked off and I found it very hard to perform them,



"It was the worst time of my life and I was having panic attacks on stage and stuff.



"To be able to come out and enjoy doing this genuinely means the world. It's been a wild few years."