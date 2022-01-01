Camila Cabello refused to cut Fifth Harmony lyric from Psychofreak

Camila Cabello felt it was “important” to keep a line referencing her Fifth Harmony exit in the lyrics to her track ‘Psychofreak’.



The pop star left the girl group in 2016 and she acknowledges the messy departure in her music for the first time in the song on her latest album 'Familia' as she sings: "I been on this ride since I was 15, I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down."



The word down is used as a reference to the song of the same name which was the first track the group released without her - and Camila is adamant she wanted to keep a nod to that time of her life in ‘Psychofreak’.



She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "I felt like it was important to keep that (lyric) on there because it was such a big part of my journey as a person. It just explains so much of how I got to where I am now, mentally, emotionally, psychologically, and I’m sure for everyone else in the group, too. I felt like it was important because I don’t really ever talk about that in any of my songs."



When asked if she's spoke to any of her former bandmates about the lyric, Camila revealed she had a good talk with Normani about the song when they met up at the Met Gala in New York in May.



She added: "We were just laughing, having fun and hanging out. She said something really sweet about (the song) and in general is really cool and supportive. I try to be super supportive as well. I feel like we’re in a great place. I feel like that about some of the other girls, too, and I feel really good about that."



Camila rose to fame as part of Fifth Harmony before exiting in 2016. The girl group continued until 2018 when they split and Camila went on to launch her own solo career.



Her debut album 'Camila' was released in 2018 and it was followed by 2019's 'Romance' and 'Familia' whic h dropped in April.