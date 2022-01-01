Marcus Mumford announces North American tour

Marcus Mumford has announced his upcoming tour.

The 35-year-old Mumford and Sons frontman is set to release his debut solo album 'Self-titled' on September 16 and he will kick off his North American tour three days later in Boulder, Colorado on September 19.

The tour will include further shows in Denver, Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles in September before moving on to Ventura, California, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Portland, New York and Boston in October and November.

The final show will take place in Toronto, Canada on November 10.

Danielle Ponder will open for Mumford at the September 19–October 14 concerts with The A’s supporting from October 17–November 10.

A UK and Ireland headline tour will follow in mid-November.

Meanwhile, Mumford recently revealed that Steven Spielberg has directed his first solo music video.

The iconic filmmaker - known for his legendary big screen career working on the likes of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'Schindler's List' as well as the 'Jurassic Park' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises - has now moved into the world of music.

The 75-year-old director was at the helm of the video for Mumford's new single 'Cannibal'.

Taking to Twitter, Marcus revealed Spielberg created the piece 'in one shot' using his phone, while the filmmaker's wife Kate Capshaw was also on set.

He wrote: "On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.

"I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude.

"When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough."