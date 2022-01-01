Demi Lovato concerned about lack of 'human connection' in modern world

Demi Lovato worries social media is replacing real "human connection" in modern society.



Reflecting on the inspiration behind their new single Substance in an interview for Audacy's Check In, the star - who uses they/them pronouns - noted that they had been thinking a lot about the impact of technology on relationships.



"We had a really great time writing this song. I feel like we live in a world that lacks so much depth. Human connection. We're all connecting through social media. We won't see a friend for three years, but we'll be talking on social media all the time," they commented. "That human connection is what we're missing. The content we intake is, like, trashy reality television. Where is the depth in this world?"



Substance will feature on Demi's upcoming eighth studio album, Holy Fvck.



And the Skyscraper hitmaker revealed that fans can expect an entirely different sound compared to 2021's Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over - when they were struggling with maintaining sobriety and mental health issues.



"How it differentiates, this album I'm really proud of...and when I look back at the last album I made, it's not that I'm not proud of it, it's just I don't know who that person was," the 29-year-old mused. "There are songs on there that I am very proud of, but there are also songs on there that I'm like, 'I don't know that person.' I think I was really struggling to find my identity as an artist, as a person, and now, going into this album with a clear head, I was focused. I was able to write about what was important to me without being clouded by substances. So, I just feel more sure of myself as a person, as an artist, and that's why I think this body of work is gonna be the one that I'm the most proud of."



Holy Fvck is set to drop on 19 August.