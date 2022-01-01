Jamal Edwards planned Ed Sheeran's latest music video.

Ed, 31, was left devastated when his close friend and collaborator Jamal, 31, died from a cardiac arrest after taking recreational drugs in February and he almost abandoned the plans for the video for 'Are You Entertained’.

However, Jamal's mother Brenda and sister Tanisha encouraged Ed to continue to work on the video for his collaboration with Russ and he is "proud" that they were able to bring Jamal's vision to life.

Ed wrote on Instagram: "I was having dinner in New York in December when @russ came up to my table, I was a fan so we just sat and ate pasta and drink wine together. A few days later I sent him the rough idea for this song, the same day he emailed me back with it finished, which I loved. He said we should do a video, so I hit up @jamaledwards, knowing that he would create something incredible for us. Jamal then planned it out for the next couple of months, sending me locations, ideas, cameos, trying to make it the best video any of us could make.

"We were meant to shoot in February, but the day before Russ flew out, Jamal tragically died. Our whole world was upside down, and I had to cancel and just tell Russ it wasn’t happening, but he was so so understanding, to a level il never forget. Jamals mum @brendaedwardsglobal and sister @Tanisha.arts_ , a few weeks later said we should still try and make Jamals vision come to life, so with the help of his amazing production team at @radicalmedia_london and @jakenava directing, we shot it.

"I felt so sad on the day, but very proud. I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we’d done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life. Russ, thanks for being such an amazing human, and thank you to everyone who made this video happen. Jamal lives on forever. Are you entertained out now x."

Brenda wrote on Twitter: "It’s been incredible seeing my Son Jamal’s creative vision come to life for this video. Huge thank you from myself and the whole SBTV Family to Jake Nava,Alistair Khalil, Nicky Caulfield. To Ed and Russ, thank you for believing in Jamal, he’s smiling down. #SelfBelief."