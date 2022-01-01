Paramore to donate portion of tour proceeds to abortion services

Paramore are donating a portion of the proceeds from their upcoming tour to organisations which provide reproductive and abortion services.

The Misery Business rockers - fronted by Hayley Williams - announced on Thursday that $1 (84p) from every ticket sale will be donated to ARC Southeast to help women access abortion services following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"We are outraged by the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion, affecting millions across the country," they wrote on Instagram. "$1 of every ticket sold for our US Fall 2022 shows will be donated to ARC Southeast, an organization that provides funding and logistical support to ensure Southerners receive safe and compassionate reproductive care including abortion services."

The donation will go to two different organisations for two of their shows. A dollar from every ticket sold for their Kansas show will be donated to the Kansas Abortion Fund, which provides financial aid to those seeking a termination, and $1 from every ticket sold for their Toronto gig will be donated to Women's Shelters Canada.

"We look forward to supporting more causes on future dates and thank you to those of you coming to these start up dates," they concluded their post.

Paramore's upcoming North American tour, their first since 2018, kicks off in California on 2 October.