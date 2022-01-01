NEWS Harry Styles marks his sixth non-consecutive week at Number 1 with 'Harry’s House' Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles makes it six non-consecutive weeks at Number 1 with Harry’s House.



His third studio album, Harry’s House alone now boasts more weeks atop the Official Albums Chart than all of One Direction’s chart-topping LPs combined. As a member of the boyband, Harry scored four Number 1 albums; 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013 record Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015 release Made in the A.M. Across the four titles, the group totalled five weeks at Number 1.



This week’s highest new entry comes courtesy of Mabel, who claims a new career best with About Last Night… at Number 2. The record, which sees the star collaborate with the likes of 24kGoldn and producer SG Lewis, proves Mabel’s highest-charting to date. Prior to this, she saw success with 2018 mixtape Ivy to Roses (28) and 2019’s High Expectations (3).



English-Filipino singer-songwriter beebadoobee, born Beatrice Laus, also enjoys a new career peak on the Official Albums Chart this week with Beatopia. The follow-up to her 2020 LP Fake It Flowers, which reached Number 8, Beatopia is in at Number 4. Beatopia also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, shifting the most copies on wax this week.



Special serves Lizzo her best chart peak to date, too. The fourth album from the Detroit-born singer, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, debuts at Number 6. Prior to this, 2019 release Cuz I Love You peaked at Number 30.



West Yorkshire synth-pop export Working Men’s Club score their first-ever Top 20 album this week with second full-length release Fear Fear. The group, made up of Sydney Minsky-Sargeant, Liam Ogburn, Hannah Cobb and Mairead O’Connor, land at Number 11. Fear Fear also places at Number 3 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Elsewhere, American rock outfit Interpol claim their fifth UK Top 40 with The Other Side of Make-Believe (14). The band, comprising Paul Banks, Daniel Kessler and Sam Fogarino, previously enjoyed success with 2007’s Our Love to Admire (2), eponymous 2010 album Interpol (10), 2014 release El Pintor (9) and 2018 LP Marauder (6).



English experimental rock group Black Midi, comprising Geordie Greep, DJ Dairy, Morgan Simpson and Matt Kelvin, enjoy their first-ever UK Top 40 album with Hellfire this week (22).



Returning with their first work as a duo, Norfolk-formed rock outfit Deaf Havana claim their fourth Top 40 album with The Present Is A Foreign Land (23). The release was also the most-purchased in independent record shops this week.



Following an appearance on ITV2 reality show Love Island last week, Becky Hill sees two records vault up the chart. 2021 release Only Honest on the Weekend jumps 12 spots (28), while 2019’s Get to Know is up 24 (32).



Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp’s first collaborative project 18 is a new entry at Number 38, and finally Gerry Cinnamon’s former Number 1 album The Bonny rockets up 54 places to Number 40, following two concerts at Glasgow’s Hampden Park Stadium last weekend.