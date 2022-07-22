Megan Thee Stallion joins forces with Future for new single Pressurelicious

Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with fellow rapper Future to release her new single ‘Pressurelicious.'



The 27-year-old star's new single marks her third release of the year, following on from GRAMMY-nominated 'Sweetest Pie' with Dua Lipa back in March and 'Plan B', which she debuted at Coachella in April.



A press release for the new single read: "The new single is a punchy, seductive track that showcases the bravado of a woman that knows who she is, what she has to offer, and the willingness of a partner to love and embrace every bit of it."



News of the single - which was produced by HitKidd and released on streaming platforms on Friday (22.07.22) - comes just two months after the 'WAP' hitmaker was crowned Top Rap Female at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, beating off competition from Cardi B and Latto.



Upon accepting the award, she said: "Thank y'all so much. First of all, thank you to the hotties because without the hotties there would be no coach. And I wanna thank my mama and my grandma- hi granny - and I wanna just say that all the ladies up here look very very beautiful up here tonight. Everyone in this category is a winner and I feel like we have all been working so hard, we have been working hard for a long time so it is just so nice to be appreciated and recognized by your peers and celebrated by your peers and celebrated by your supporters. That's all I gotta say, thank you!"



'Pressurelicious' is available to stream now at https://megantheestallion.ffm.to/pressurelicious.