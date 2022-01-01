Steps never expected to be around for 25 years.

The dance-pop group - which comprises Faye Tozer, 46, Claire Richards, 44, Lee Latchford-Evans, 47, Lisa Scott-Lee, and Ian 'H' Watkins, both 46, - were first active between 1997 and 2001 but since reuniting in 2011 have released a string of new albums and completed a slew of sell-out arena tours and Lisa admitted that they are all enjoying the "unexpected longevity."

She said: "We don’t know what is ahead of us. It’s exciting though because we’ve got an amazing fan base and back catalogue. We’re enjoying this longevity that we never thought we would have."

Steps were formed by then-manager Tim Byrne back in 1997 through an advert in the Stage newspaper and after making their debut with '5,6,7,8', teamed up with pop impresario Pete Waterman to release three hit albums but Claire explained that because their audition took place before the days of 'The X Factor', the process was not quite as "brutal" as what is sometimes seen on TV talent shows.

Faye said: "We were put together through an audition from the Stage newspaper. They lined us up and they were like 'You, you and you. No, not you. No, you go!' and Claire added: "It was before the days of' Pop Idol' and ‘X Factor' and stuff so I don't think it was quite as brutal. We all made the mistake of thinking H was really cool though!"

The 'Tragedy' hitmakers are set to release the Platinum Collection to celebrate the milestone and while the group have released three compilation albums in the past, Faye explained that it was "really important" to combine classic tracks such as 'Deeper Shade of Blue' and 'One for Sorrow' with newer music from their newer records 'Tears on the Dancefloor' and 'What the Future Holds.'

Speaking alongside her bandmates, Faye told ITV news: "We have done greatest hits before but it was really important that we included our new original music with all the original classics and it's a really big celebration for us. I don't think anybody would've expected us to have been here for 25 years!"

New single 'Hard 2 Forget' is available to stream now, while the 'Platinum Collection' is set for release on August 19 and can be pre-ordered at https://store.stepsofficial.co.uk/