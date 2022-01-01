Snoop Dogg accuser refiles sexual assault lawsuit

Snoop Dogg's accuser has refiled her sexual assault lawsuit against him three months after dismissing the case.

The alleged victim - referred to as Jane Doe - filed a lawsuit against the rapper and his associate, pimp-turned-Christian minister Bishop Don 'Magic' Juan, in February, claiming they both forced her to give them oral sex in 2013.

In April, she dropped the case "without prejudice", meaning she could refile it later, and she did so on Wednesday by refiling the lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court.

"We have obtained new information which we believe adds significant credibility and corroboration to the alleged scheme of Defendants and the alleged acts they took against my client and others," Doe's attorney, Matt E.O. Finkelberg, told the Los Angeles Times via email on Thursday.

"We believe that this new information stated in the complaint which includes details of what allegedly happened to other alleged victims, including an alleged attempted rape against an alleged victim by Defendant SNOOP DOGG, is important and demonstrates how serious our claims are."

The updated filing includes the sexual assault, sexual battery and sex-trafficking claims from the original as well as new allegations of defamation, infliction of emotional distress and unlawful retaliation in violation of California labour codes.

A spokesperson for the Gin and Juice rapper told the publication that the updated lawsuit was "meritless" and "riddled with and predicated upon falsehoods and inaccuracies" and said he was looking forward to disproving the allegations.