Ice-T admits his breakdancing days are over

Ice-T has conceded he can no longer breakdance like he used to.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, host Stephen asked the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor whether he still has the same moves.

"People say, 'Can you still do it?' In my mind, I can do it," he laughed. "I was in the studio one night and I heard the beat and I started thinking I could break dance again, so I started dancing. I went down touched the floor and my whole back went (bleurgh). I was like, 'Oh OK, right now, my foot's supposed to come flying through here!'"

Ice-T went on to note that he can still do the moves in his head.

"(It's) in my mind now," the 64-year-old smiled.

The star is currently promoting his new book, Split Decision: Life Stories.