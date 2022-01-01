Kylie Minogue recording new music in London

Kylie Minogue is recording new music in London.



Although the 54-year-old singer relocated to her native Australia from London in 2021, she has been back in the English capital in recent weeks, where she has been working on her 16th studio album.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Kylie didn’t get a chance to tour her last album because of COVID restrictions, but she’s thrown herself back into writing music.



"She really loves being in the studio and is spending this summer working on her next record with some really exciting collaborators like [the songwriter] Kamille.



"'Disco proved that she still has what it takes to make a massively successful pop album and people are queuing up to work with her.



"There are major plans in the pipeline and she can’t wait to have another record out and to be back on the road."



While Kylie is anxious to get back on tour, she wants to make sure she has new music for her fans before that happens.



The insider added: "It has been more than three years since her 'Golden' tour and she is itching to perform.



"But that won’t happen now until this new album is out. It’s going to be well worth the wait."



Kylie had been planning some tour dates late last year but a surge in COVID cases made that impossible.



She said in October: "I’m dreaming of doing dates. We are inching closer to being able to do something like that. Patience. I can’t wait.



"Keep your disco outfit not too far away. Not at the back of the cupboard."