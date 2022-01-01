Ricky Martin focused on 'healing' after restraining order case dismissed

Ricky Martin issued an emotional statement shortly after a legal case against him was dismissed in court in Puerto Rico.



The Livin' la Vida Loca singer was hit with a restraining order earlier this month following claims of domestic violence from an unnamed petitioner, and it was revealed last week that the accuser was his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.



Martin appeared virtually in court on Thursday, and a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order and declined to extend it, with the 50-year-old's lawyers claiming Sanchez requested to dismiss the case himself.



"It's been almost four decades since I've been working as an artist, under the public eye, and I've never had to deal with something so hurtful like I've lived through these last few weeks," he said in a video obtained by Billboard. "I was victim of a lie. Unfortunately, the attack came from a family member... I only wish him the best, for him to find the light. A lie can cause so much harm. It harmed me, my husband, my kids, my parents, my family. I couldn't defend myself because there was a legal process I had to follow where I had to be silent until I'd be able to speak to a judge. Today was the day. Now, it's time for me to heal. I'm very hurt. I will find peace, the necessary silence to see the light again at the end of the tunnel, like I've always been able to."



In his request for the order, Sanchez claimed he had been in a seven-month relationship with Martin and the singer couldn't accept their split.



The superstar denied the allegations at the time via his lawyer Marty Singer, and his Puerto Rico legal team echoed those sentiments again on Thursday.



"This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them," they said in a statement. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."



Martin shares two children with his husband Jwan Yosef.