Mandy Moore was 'scared' to continue touring while pregnant

Mandy Moore scrapped the remainder of her U.S. tour because she was "scared" the trek would "adversely affect" her baby.



The actress/singer, who revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith in June, announced on Instagram later that month that she was scrapping the rest of her In Real Life tour to focus on her and her unborn baby's health.



The This Is Us star, who also has a 17-month-old son named Gus, explained to TODAY Parents that she was worried her lack of sleep and busy schedule would have a negative impact on her child.



"I was scared I was going to adversely affect my (unborn) baby and his growth," she admitted.



Mandy shared that she thought she could "power through" the tour while pregnant as she managed to film This Is Us while expecting Gus.



"As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster," she added. "Gus would be standing up in his Pack N' Play while the bus was shaking - and I was like, 'No, no, no. We can't do this anymore.'



"I foolishly thought, 'If I did it before, I can do it again'... But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself."



The tour marked Mandy's first time on the road in 15 years, and while she was looking forward to the trek, she decided that "nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby".