Mabel announces virtual visual album experience

Mabel has announced a virtual visual album experience.

The 'Let Them Know' singer released her second studio album 'About Last Night...' last week, and on the same day, she hosted the 'Mabel And Friends' livestream on Twitch.

The pop star has also joined forces with Amazon Music to take her fans on a visual journey inside her latest LP.

A press release states: "The video will see Mabel take viewers on a visual journey of her new album, moving through different rooms and experiences with each new track. Viewers will also see Mabel perform tracks from her new album."

Mabel recently explained how important it was for 'About Last Night...' - the follow-up to 2019's 'High Expectations', which features the likes of Jax Jones, Galantis, 24k Goldn and Lil Tecca - to depict "the real" her.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, she said: "With my new album, the most important thing is that people get to know the real me.”

Meanwhile, the 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker is eyeing an acting career after getting a taste for it in her recent music videos.

She said: “I would love to. Doing it in these videos was the first time I’d ever tried.

“I’ve really enjoyed it and I would love to learn properly and do something.

“Right now it’s all about my music and I still have big goals for what I want to do musically. I want to be a global artist and making more tunes will always be my first love.

“But I would absolutely love to act at some point.”

Watch the 'Mabel About Last Night Album Experience' on Mabel's YouTube channel from 8pm on Friday (22.07.22).