Olly Alexander praised by L Devine for giving the gays 'what they want'

Olly Alexander has been praised by L Devine for providing the LGBTQ+ community with a show "they want to see".



The pop star - whose real name is Olivia Rebecca Devine - has applauded the 32-year-old Years and Years star for pushing boundaries with his risqué performances and giving the gays exactly what they want.



In an interview for Cosmopolitan UK digital - of which she is a cover star alongside Becky Hill and Joy Crookes - Devine said: "We opened up for Years and Years in Manchester and that was 100% like the biggest show I've ever played. I imagine that the majority of that crowd were part of the LGBTQ+ community so that meant a lot to me. You could feel so much love and positivity in the room. Everyone seemed super touched by the emotional songs, but then so up for a party at the same time. It's not like a family-friendly show but that's exactly why I love it. Olly Alexander put on the show that's a way more accurate representation of a show that gay people want to see, rather than what people think gay people want to see."



For her own performances, the 25-year-old star - who has co-written songs for the likes of Icona Pop and Rudimental - loves to use her stage outfits to express herself.



She said of her style: "For me, it's all about finding details and having things that are personality-led. Being able to tell someone who I am through what I wear. So I love graphic tees that can just tell you what film and band I'm into. I love humour in clothes as well."



