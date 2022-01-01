Ricky Martin to testify against nephew during restraining order hearing

Ricky Martin will testify that he never had a romantic relationship with his nephew when he appears in court on Thursday.



Earlier this month, authorities in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order on behalf of an unnamed petitioner against the Livin' la Vida Loca singer, and last week, it was reported that the petitioner was Martin's 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, and that he had filed domestic and sexual abuse claims against him.



The temporary restraining order is set to expire on Thursday, and a hearing will take place about the claims on the same day so a judge can decide whether to extend it.



Martin's lawyer Marty Singer told NBC News on Wednesday that his client "will directly address the judge at the hearing" and deny he had any romantic or sexual relationship with his nephew. He will also challenge allegations that he stalked and harassed Sanchez.



TMZ reports that the Puerto Rican singer, who is married to Jwan Yosef, will appear in court virtually via Zoom.



In his request for a protection order, Sanchez, the son of Martin's half-sister Vanessa, claimed that he was in a romantic relationship with the 50-year-old for seven months and Martin did not "accept the separation" when they allegedly split two months ago.



Singer vehemently denied the allegations on behalf of his client last week.



"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," Singer said in a statement. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."