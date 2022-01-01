James Blunt announces new Spinal Tap-inspired documentary

James Blunt is set to star in a new BBC documentary hailed as 'Spinal Tap' meets Alan Partridge.



The 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker, 48, has teamed up with Lorton Entertainment - the production company behind the hit Bros doc 'Bros: After The Screaming Stops' and Oasis 'Supersonic' film - on the upcoming feature inspired by the 1984 American mockumentary 'This Is Spinal Tap', a satire about the heavy metal legends' antics on the road.



James was joined by a film crew on his '2022 Greatest Hit Tour', and the doc will explore the singer-songwriter's fascinating trajectory from reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army to a chart-topping pop star of the noughties.



The synopsis reads: “This the story of an ageing, British pop star, still fighting for relevance some seventeen years after his star momentarily twinkled. No one has a more extraordinary story than James Blunt. The soldier turned singer has one of the most inspiring trajectories in the history of music.



“Filmed on the road during his 2022 aptly named Greatest Hit Tour, director Chris Atkins is given access all areas following James Blunt across Europe. Delving into James’ unique backstory, from witnessing the genocide of the Kosovo War, recording the biggest selling album of the noughties, enduring the harsh backlash that followed his meteoric success, and then tweeting his way back to becoming a national treasure, this is an intimate portrait of James Blunt, as never seen before.



“Described as Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge, this is a behind the scenes, brutally honest story of a painfully self-aware, endlessly touring musician, for whom persistence eventually prevails."



The ever-hilarious musician - who loves to poke fun at trolls on Twitter - commented: “In hindsight, I’m not sure letting them film this was a good idea.”



After bidding farewell to his military career, James rose to fame in 2004 with the release of his acclaimed debut album 'Back to Bedlam', which catapulted him to global stardom with hit singles 'You're Beautiful' and 'Goodbye My Lover'.



That album alone sold more than 11 million copies worldwide, topping the UK Albums Chart and peaking at number two in the US.



At the time of writing, a release date for the documentary is not known.