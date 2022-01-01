Beyonce shares track-listing for comeback album Renaissance

Beyoncé has shared the 16-song track-listing for her eagerly-awaited comeback album 'Renaissance'.

After dropping the lead single, house mega-hit 'Break My Soul', and teasing the striking album artwork, the 40-year-old Grammy winner has unveiled the songs on her follow-up to 2016's 'Lemonade'.

The songs, including, ‘America Has a Problem’, ‘Alien Superstar’, ‘Church Girl’, ‘Cuff It’, ‘Thique’ and ‘All Up in Your Mind’, were revealed in a moving clip on social media with a countdown to the release date of July 29.

Beyoncé recently teased her new music is made for people to "wiggle" to.

The 'Love On Top' hitmaker explained how working on the record became a place for her to "escape during a scary time for the world" amid the global pandemic.

Sharing the cover of her sat on a holographic horse wearing very little, she wrote on Instagram: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

'Break My Soul' samples Robin S. house hit 'Show Me Love' and Big Freedia's 'Explode'.

She added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

The 'Halo' hitmaker is on the cover of British Vogue's July issue, and the publication's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful teased what's to come from the superstar.

He wrote: "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it...

"The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and re-thinking every decision. Just the way she likes it."

'Renaissance' track-listing:

1. ‘I’m That Girl’

2. ‘Cozy’

3. ‘Alien Superstar’

4. ‘Cuff It’

5. ‘Energy’

6. ‘Break My Soul’

7. ‘Church Girl’

8. ‘Plastic Off The Sofa’

9. ‘Virgo’s Groove’

10. ‘Move’

11. ‘Heated’

12. ‘Thique’

13. ‘All Up in Your Mind’

14. ‘America Has A Problem’

15. ‘Pure/Honey’

16. ‘Summer Renaissance’