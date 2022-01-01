Perrie Edwards working with Ed Sheeran songwriter and producer Steve Mac

Perrie Edwards is working with Ed Sheeran's co-writer and producer Steve Mac on her solo music.

The Little Mix star has been in the studio with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker - who has contributed to 30 number one singles in the UK - and regular Little Mix co-writer KAMILLE.

Steve also produced Perrie and her bandmates' 2018 hit 'Woman Like Me'.

And it looks like they could have a future hit on their hands.

Alongside an Instagram Story video from the studio, KAMILLE teased in the caption: “Crying. This sounds. So. good.”

The chart-topping girl group went on hiatus in May after a decade together.

All are focusing on solo ventures, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock telling fans on her new Twitter account that she doesn't want to rush her solo music.

She wrote: “I’m 100 per cent not rushing anything!

“It has to be perfect, very excited though.”

In February, it was announced that Leigh-Anne had signed her first solo record deal with major label Warner Records and will be represented by Tap Music.

Recently, Leigh-Anne has been in the studio with 'Secrets' singer RAYE.

She gushed: "@raye you are a FORCEEEE. Your talent is so fricken inspiring. (sic)"

The teaser of the pair working together came after Leigh-Anne was the victim of a leak after her debut solo single, 'I Need You', circulated online. Warner Music swiftly had links to the recording taken down.

The 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmakers promised fans their hiatus does not spell the end of the girl group.

The group - who became a trio in December 2020, when Jesy Nelson quit the band - might be doing their own things over the next few years, but they have vowed to carefully align their schedules so there is no chance of them facing each other in the charts.

Perrie said: “We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts. We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

Jade - who inked a deal with Sony's RCA Records and joined Harry Styles' management - added: “It’s just not going to happen. There will be a conscious effort from all of us to make sure of that.”

Leigh-Anne said: “We are so close and that’s the thing. We’re all going to be in communication about this the whole time.”

On already wanting to get back together before they go their separate ways, Perrie said: “Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back! We’re like: ‘is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?'"

Jade agreed that while the change is necessary, they have such a strong bond and have every intention of working together in the future.