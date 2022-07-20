Pearl Jam cancel gig after Eddie Vedder suffers throat damage

Pearl Jam were forced to cancel a gig in Vienna on Wednesday (20.07.22) after singer Eddie Vedder suffered throat damage.



The 'Jeremy' hitmakers acknowledged the "horrible timing" of pulling the plug on a gig hours before the band were due to perform but insisted there was no other solution because the 57-year-old frontman hadn't fully recovered from the problems caused by the "extreme circumstances" of playing an outdoor gig in France at a time where the hot weather had sparked a series of fires.



They said in a lengthy statement shared to their social media channels: "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.



"This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved.



"Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend….



"As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time…



"So very, very deeply sorry."



It seems the gig will not be rescheduled as fans are to be offered refunds.



The statement continued: "Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.



"Thank you for understanding.



"Pearl Jam"



The group's next date on their current European tour is in Prague on Friday (22.07.22) but there hasn't yet been an announcement as to whether or not the show is still going ahead.