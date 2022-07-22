Emily Browne's new album 'Letting Go' is out now

The second album from Emily Browne - “Letting Go” - released: 22nd July 2022.
Emily is a singer-songwriter whose songs feature an eclectic mix of musical styles from rock and pop, through to roots and folk.
Her very distinct, almost contralto, voice carries more than a suspicion of classic female singers like Joan Armatrading and Christine McVie.
The last two years have been a creative roller coaster for Emily, starting with a handful of song ideas in late 2020, negotiating a strange covid world with a mixture of on-line and real-world musical collaborations, and finally getting into the studio to finish off her second album!
“She's got rhythm, she's got soul, she's got sensitivity, she's just got it.” Benjamin Zephaniah - writer and poet.
Produced by Nigel Stonier whose many production credits include Joan Baez and Thea Gilmore. Engineered and mixed by the most excellent Seadna McPhail at Airtight Studios in Manchester Mastered by the legendary Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios.