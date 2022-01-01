Jessie Ware keeps the disco going with new single Free Yourself

Jessie Ware has returned with her new single ‘Free Yourself’.



The 'Spotlight' hitmaker is back with her first new music since her acclaimed 2020 LP 'What's Your Pleasure?' and its expanded edition 'The Platinum Pleasure Edition'.



The carefree dance anthem is the first taste of what's to come from the star's upcoming fifth studio album.



She teased: “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions and to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”



In October, Jessie teamed up with Kylie Minogue on a duet of 'Kiss of Life' for the Australian pop princess' deluxe edition of her 2020 'DISCO' album.



Both stars had gone in a Disco-direction on their records and were part of the revival, which was headed up by Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia'.



The pair "hit it off" when they recorded an episode of Jessie's hit podcast 'Table Manners'.



Meanwhile, the 37-year-old singer is set to support Harry Styles at his upcoming concerts in Chicago as part of his 'Love On Tour'.



They play five nights at Windy City's United Center between October 6 and 14.



Jessie previously admitted her latest record requires people to dance freely and be intimate, which wasn't possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



She said at the time of her delayed run: “It’s moved to December which is sensible and realistic, and the album is a sexy dance record – people need to be up close and personal.”



Speaking of the fantasy-led album, she said: "I got there through pure fantasy and desire! I needed to feel like I was almost reacting to the opposite of how I was living my life, however much I adore my life.



"I wanted to pretend that I could write about strangers meeting in clubs, the freeness of that, and it being escapist and fantasy-led. I'd never really explored flirtation through music and it was actually really, really fun and quite addictive."