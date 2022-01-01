Sir Elton John adds Australia and New Zealand dates to farewell tour

Sir Elton John has extended his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour', adding more dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker was unable to perform his planned shows Down Under in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, he's now more than made it up to fans by announcing rescheduled shows and a few extra dates for January 2023.

In a social media statement, Elton said: “In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows.

“I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!”

The run will see the 75-year-old music legend play Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and Christchurch in New Zealand in January 2023.

Elton recently paid tribute to his loyal fans and thanked them for their "kindness" as he prepares to retire from touring.

The 'Cold Heart' singer has decided to give up life on the road from next year and he stopped his show in Norwich, England last month to offer a sweet tribute to all of his followers who have supported him over the years.

He told the crowd at the Carrow Road football stadium: "Tonight is the 229th show on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, we have about 103 shows to do. It’s been quite a journey and it all ends next July.

“But I want to thank you because I won’t be playing here again. I want to thank you for all the memories, all the love you’ve sent me, all the loyalty, the kindness, the letters, the dressing up, the costumes, the multiple shows you’ve been to."

The 'Rocket Man' singer added: “It means the world to me and I will never forget you guys."

The show marked the opening night of the UK leg of Elton's farewell tour and he told the audience he will be able to tell his two sons, Zachary, 11, and nine-year-old Elijah, about the experience in his later years.

Elton said: "I will take you with me in my heart, in my soul and I can tell my boys all about you when I get old and decrepit. I love you."

The final tour was announced back in 2018 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injury. The shows are now due to run until mid-2023 when the singer will take a step back to spend more time with husband David Furnish and their two boys.

The global jaunt continues on July 23 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

For tickets head to www.eltonjohn.com/tours.

Sir Elton John's Australia and New Zealand tour dates:

Tuesday, January 10 – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, January 13 – AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, January 18 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, January 21 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 24 – Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Friday, January 27 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (rescheduled)

Saturday, January 28 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (rescheduled)