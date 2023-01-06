Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa announce their own festival

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa have announced their own festival.

The Black Star Line Festival is heading to Ghana’s Black Star Square in the capital city of Accra on January 6, 2023.

The aim of the event is to bring "black people of the diaspora and the globe" together as one.

Vic, 29, said: “Everything we’re doing is with the goal of uniting and building a bridge between black people of the diaspora and the globe, with the continent.

“And Ghana is the gateway to all of that.”

A line-up is yet to be announced.

Black Line shares a name with political activist Marcus Garvey’s old shipping firm, which was founded to "facilitate the transportation of goods and eventually African Americans throughout the African global economy."

Away from music, Chance is known for his social activism in his home city of Chicago.

His father, Ken Williams-Bennett, was an aide to former Illinois Senator and 44th President of the United States Barack Obama.

And the 29-year-old hip-hop star - whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett - previously admitted his dad disapproved of his career choice at first.

The Grammy winner was known as the rapper of his family from a very young age, but when he decided to pursue music as a career, there was some "friction" between Chance and his parent.

Speaking 2020, he said: "The first rap I wrote was a song called 'The Black Definition' and I do not want to rap it right now."

Asked by the host if everyone was supportive of him being a rapper growing up, he said: "I don't know if they were supportive of it but it was understood.

"It was a thing that people knew that I rapped since I was a kid.

"It was a thing I was into and I moved my hands and stuff."

However, after a period of separation, Ken realised just how serious Chance was about his music and he continues to school him on the business side of things to this day.

The superstar - who has daughters Kensli, six, and two-year-old Marli with his wife Kirsten Corley - added: "My dad actually, right when I got out of high school, as parents do when their kids graduate from high school and they don't go to college or get a job, It's kind of like a friction thing.

"But after we separated for a while, we got back together and he really helped guide me in terms of the amount of work and focus that I needed to work on it for the business side.

"And he still doing it to this day.

"But in the beginning my dad did not want me to be a rapper."