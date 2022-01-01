Kelly Rowland 'still upset' over Sesame Place viral video

Kelly Rowland is still upset over a video showing two young Black girls being ignored by a character at a Sesame Street theme park, and isn't buying the park's apology.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, the Muppet character Rosita seemingly overlooks two young girls, while high-fiving other visitors at Sesame Place in Philadelphia.

Kelly shared her shock and anger on her Instagram Stories, then doubled down with her rage while walking the red carpet at the Nope premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.

"I'm still upset," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight. "I was livid. And I know, me personally, I would've burned the place down. I've said it before and I really mean it."

"Did you see that ridiculous apology that they had?" she added of the statement released by the park. "When I saw this and it was an extension of what I grew up learning and loving about Sesame Street and Sesame Place, I don't know what place this is that I saw. It made two beautiful little girls feel like they were just not there. I wasn't trying to give it any more attention. I really wasn't, but those little girls, they deserve an apology."

In the apology, a park representative explained the employee "did not intentionally ignore the girls and is devastated about the misunderstanding". They added that the costumes can sometimes make it difficult for performers to see at lower levels.

Actor Wendell Pierce and actress Yvette Nicole Brown were among the other stars to speak out about the incident.