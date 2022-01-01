NEWS Wet Leg, FKA Twigs and Dave Receive Double-Nods as AIM Awards reveal first nominees Newsdesk Share with :





The AIM Independent Music Awards nominees have been revealed, as the event is set to return in-person at London’s iconic Roundhouse on 28 September.



All eyes are set on the star-studded nominees list which includes a strong mix of double-nominees, including indie-sensations Wet Leg, rock duo Nova Twins, rapper Knucks, soul outfit Children of Zeus, rising Scot TAAHLIAH, rapper Jeshi, indie-pop singer Nilüfer Yanya, and previous AIM Award winners, Dave & FKA Twigs.



Brand new category, Best Independent EP/Mixtape boasts a tantalising list of artists, including Joy Orbison, Surya Sen, Wesley Joseph and more all up for awards this year. After rising through the musical ranks, the likes of Barry Can't Swim, Jeshi, Léa Sen, Nia Archives and TAAHLIAH receive nods for One To Watch in association with BBC Introducing, which spotlights future stars. Riding on the wave of a hugely successful year, Children of Zeus, Warmduscher, Knucks, Nova Twins, and Wet Leg will vie for UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music.



After garnering critical acclaim for their releases, Black Country, New Road, Jana Rush, Nilüfer Yanya, Ross From Friends, and Tirzah are all nominated for Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music, while the Best Independent Remix nominees breathe new life into fantastic tracks, including ATO, FLOHIO - 'no caroline remix', Erika de Casier - 'Polite (Mura Masa Remix)', Ibeyi - 'Lavender & Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith (Champion Remix)', MF DOOM - 'Gazzillion Ear (Thom Yorke Man on Fire Remix)', Shygirl - 'BDE (Kaydy Cain Remix)'. Also highlighting talent reaching across the globe, International Breakthrough in association with Deezer will see Australian rockers Amyl & the Sniffers, rapper Blxst, London eight-piece KOKOROKO, Tuareg songwriter Mdou Moctar and Gen-Z favourite Mitski battle it out for the trophy.



Best Independent Track in association with Meta is a diverse who’s who of the musical landscape, as brilliant songs by Anz, Overmono, Knucks, Wu-Lu and more are highlighted, with Best Independent Album in association with Spotify chalking up the likes of Boj, Cleo Sol, Emma-Jean Thackray, Mustafa and SAULT as nominees for their latest LPs. The latter sent waves through the music industry when the mysterious collective revealed Nine would only be available to stream for 99 days before disappearing, while Mustafa laid down a marker with When Smoke Rises, his first record as a solo artist.



The much-coveted ‘Best Live Performer’ decision will once again be put in the hands of fans, who can vote for their favourite act here: https://www.aimawards.co.uk/best-live-performer



Returning as the most anticipated night in the independent music calendar, the AIM Awards will showcase and celebrate the incredible talent and resilience of the community, as well as saluting the most exciting future stars. The evening will also include a live show open to the public, with performers and ticket info to be revealed very soon.



See below for AIM Awards 2022 nominees



UK Independent Breakthrough in association with YouTube Music

Children of Zeus (Rough Trade)

Warmduscher (Bella Union)

Knucks (No Days Off)

Nova Twins (Marshall Records)

Wet Leg (Domino Recording Company)



International Breakthrough in association with Deezer

Amyl & the Sniffers (Rough Trade)

Blxst (Red Bull Records)

Kokoroko (Brownswood Recordings)

Mdou Moctar (Matador Records)

Mitski (Dead Oceans)



Best Independent Track in association with Meta

Anz - 'You Could Be' (ft. George Riley) (Ninja Tune)

Dave - 'Starlight' (Neighbourhood Recordings)

FKA twigs - 'tears in the club' ft. the weeknd (Beggars)

Jeshi - 'Protein' feat. Obongjayar (Because Music)

Knucks, SL - 'Nice & Good'

Nova Twins - 'Antagonist'

Overmono - 'So U Kno' (XL Recordings)

Wet Leg - 'Chaise Longue'

Wu-Lu - 'Broken Homes' (Warp Records)

Yves Tumor - 'Jackie' (Warp Records)



Best Independent EP/Mixtape

FKA Twigs - ‘CAPRISONGS’ (Beggars)

Joy Orbison - 'still slipping vol.1' (XL Recordings)

Surya Sen - 'At What Cost?' (Skint Records)

TAAHLIAH - 'Angelica' (untitled (recs))

Wesley Joseph - 'ULTRAMARINE' (EEVILTWINN)



Best Independent Album in association with Spotify

Boj - 'Gbagada Express' (Moves Recordings)

Children Of Zeus - 'Balance'

Cleo Sol - 'Mother' (Forever Living Originals)

Dave - 'We're All Alone In This Together'

Dave Okumu - 'Knopperz' (Neighbourhood Recordings)

Emma-Jean Thackray - 'Yellow' (Movementt)

Mustafa - 'When Smoke Rises' (Young)

Nilüfer Yanya - 'Painless' (ATO Records)

SAULT - 'NINE' (Forever Living Originals)

Walt Disco - 'Unlearning' (Lucky Number)



Best [Difficult] Second Album in association with BBC 6 Music

Black Country, New Road - ‘Ants From Up There’ (Ninja Tune)

Jana Rush - ‘Painful Enlightenment’ (Planet Mu Records)

Nilüfer Yanya - ‘Painless’

Ross From Friends - ‘Tread’ (Brainfeeder)

Tirzah - 'Colourgrade' (Domino Recording Company)



Best Independent Remix

ATO - 'no caroline remix' (FLOHIO) (MCMXCV)

Erike de Casier - 'Polite (Mura Masa Remix)' (4AD)

Ibeyi - 'Lavender & Red Roses ft. Jorja Smith (Champion Remix)' (XL Recordings)

MF DOOM - 'Gazzillion Ear (Thom Yorke Man on Fire Remix)' (Lex Records)

Shygirl - 'BDE (Kaydy Cain Remix)' (Because Music)



One To Watch in association with BBC Introducing

Barry Can't Swim (Technicolour / Ninja Tune)

Jeshi (Because Music)

Léa Sen (Partisan Records)

Nia Archives (HIJINXX)

TAAHLIAH