Mabel is keen to write for Little Mix again

Mabel is keen to write more music with Little Mix.



The 'Let Them Know' singer wrote the track 'Trash' on the chart-topping girl group's final album before they announced their hiatus, 2021's 'Between Us', and she'd love to work with Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock again.



She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I am such a big Little Mix fan and I love writing tunes - the songwriting process is one of my favourite things



“The song came so quickly and the Little Mix girls heard it and I love them. I was like, ‘If they want to sing it, let’s do it’.



“They’re all going to do their individual things and I hope to work with them again.



“I love all of them. I’m excited to see what they will do - they’re all going to smash it.”



The trio are focusing on their solo ventures for now.



Meanwhile, Mabel is eyeing up an acting career in the future after doing just that in her recent music videos.



She said: “I would love to. Doing it in these videos was the first time I’d ever tried.



“I’ve really enjoyed it and I would love to learn properly and do something.



“Right now it’s all about my music and I still have big goals for what I want to do musically. I want to be a global artist and making more tunes will always be my first love.



“But I would absolutely love to act at some point.”



The 26-year-old star - who is the daughter of Swedish singer Neneh Cherry and producer Cameron McVey - has been open about struggling with the pressures of being in the spotlight.



And she has contemplated quitting the music business over the negative attention she has been bombarded with on social media about her looks and singing abilities.



She said: “I was super overwhelmed with everything.



"I was not prepared to be out there on stages in front of thousands of people or to be doing award shows aired to the whole world.



“Then you’re going out there in fear of what people might say about you. You manage to get through it but you couldn’t give your all because the fear was there, and it’s crazy what fear will do to your mind and your body and your voice.



“Then afterwards you get negative comments about it then you have to do it again. You end up in this cycle of not being able to perform. It knocked my confidence a lot.”



The "constant" fear that people hated her kept her awake at night.



She added: “I was stressed all the time, constantly feeling what I was doing wasn’t good enough.



“It would be difficult to sleep. And I had this constant fear thinking, ‘I’m going to do this interview but I feel like I’m being set up because they don’t like me,’ or, ‘I’m going to do this shoot and somebody said online that I look like I’ve gained weight’.



"I was so involved in other people’s thoughts about me to the point where I didn’t even know how I felt about myself.”



She went on: “You can’t not read it. That’s why I had to get rid of it for a bit. If you go looking, you’re going to find, and it’s really bloody hard to not look because I think in a sense we all want validation from people.



“As artists, we want to be liked. I want to be as big as I can be, I want to appeal to as many different people as I can and I always think of my journey as an artist to be inclusive, not exclusive.



“But along with opening yourself up to everybody, you are allowing people to judge you and everyone is entitled to have their opinions. And it can still be difficult.



“It felt like a hamster wheel. I felt like I didn’t know what I was doing and how to do things.”