Demi Lovato teases ‘sexually charged’ song on new album

Demi Lovato has discussed the meaning behind their new album title, Holy Fvck.



The singer, who uses they/them pronouns, is set to release their eighth studio record on 19 August.



During an interview for SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Demi explained how they felt the name was perfect for the album.



“The title track of the album is called Holy Fvck and the song was basically, I wanted to flip the phrase ‘holy f**k’ on its head. And instead of just saying ‘holy f**k,’ I wanted to write a song that says, ‘I’m a holy f**k,'” the star noted. “It’s definitely a sexually charged song, but it’s really fun.



“I felt like it was a great, eye-catching title track for the rest of the album. And especially because there’s songs on the album that have, like, kind of religious undertones, there’s songs on the album that have this dichotomy of good and bad, and that song kind of represented both.”



Demi went on to explain they haven’t received any pushback from the team at record label Island Records over the name.



“Anything that I say, goes. They’re really, really great to me. and I know a lot of artists don’t have that,” the 29-year-old said.