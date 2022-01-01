Cher recalls 'sobbing on floor' after suffering miscarriage at 18

Cher has recalled how Sonny Bono discovered her "rocking on the floor" when she suffered a miscarriage at the age of 18.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Believe hitmaker revealed that she had three miscarriages as a young woman and opened up about how the experience was extremely distressing for her and her then-partner.

"When I was young I had 3 miscarriages. 1st at 18. I was alone in our house. Son came home & I was sobbing, & rocking on our floor. when I got 2 dr, I was screaming in pain. couldn't even stop in elevator. dr sent me straight 2 hospital, & in2 operating rm (sic)," she wrote, before referring to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning state leaders have the power to define abortion rights or restrictions. "WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY (sic)."

Cher and Sonny later welcomed Chaz Bono in 1969. The superstar is also mother to Elijah Blue Allman, 46, whom she shared with her ex-husband, Gregg Allman.

When a follower noted that they didn't know Cher had suffered miscarriages, she replied that she "never thought" she'd have to speak about the topic.

"These Insane republicans will kill our WOMEN 4 POLITICS. MOTHERS, SISTERS, AUNTS, COUSINS, BEST FRIENDS...NO WOMAN IS SAFE IN AMERICA. SOON NO SANE PERSON WILL BE SAFE," the 76-year-old continued. "REPUBLICANS ARE TRYING 2 MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR A WOMAN 2 LEAVE HER STATE 2 GET AN ABORTION. REPUBLICANS WILL MAKE PRISONERS/ CHATTEL, OF AMERICAN WOMEN. HOW DO REPUBLICANS PLAN 2 TRACK OUR SISTERS MAYBE THEY'LL INJECT MICROCHIPS INTO THEM LIKE THEY DO WITH DOGS (sic)."