Witness claims Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'cried to each other' as they got married

An employee of the Las Vegas chapel where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on Saturday claims they "cried to each other" as they exchanged vows.

The pop superstar tied the knot with the actor/director in A Little White Chapel in Sin City on Saturday, more than 18 years after they called off their original engagement.

Kenosha Portis, who was working as a witness at the chapel on Saturday night, has recalled her reaction when the celebrity guests walked in unannounced.

"It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Portis then opened up about the couple's emotional 10-minute ceremony, adding, "As they were reading each other vows, they were very sweet, they both were emotional. They cried to each other. Their kids were right there behind them."

Lopez, who has taken Affleck's surname, confirmed their nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter on Sunday.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," she wrote. "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

Lopez and Affleck, who have five children between them from previous marriages, are reportedly planning a big party to celebrate their marriage with friends and family. TMZ report that the bash will be held at the actor's property in Georgia - where they reportedly planned to get married in 2003 - in the next few weeks.