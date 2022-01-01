Peter Hook and The Light to bring Joy Division: A Celebration' tour to North America

Peter Hook and The Light will bring 'Joy Division: A Celebration' to North America this August and September.



The show sees the 66-year-old bassist and co-founder of the post-punk group and his band perform their two seminal albums 'Unknown Pleasures' and 'Closer' in full with additional Joy Division rarities and an opening set of New Order material - the group Peter, Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris formed following the suicide of frontman Ian Curtis in 1980.



The North American run kicks off on August 11 with two consecutive nights in Toronto, Canada.



Special guests will be El Ten Eleven at the two sold-out Chicago shows, Boston, Silver Springs, MD, Philadelphia, New York, San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



The 26-date run is Peter and cos biggest jaunt across the pond to date.



It follows the UK and France dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Joy Division and Ian's continuing influence, which were originally planned for May 2020, but delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Peter is just as excited to perform for their American and Canadian fans as he is for his "first coffee shop breakfast" across the pond.



He said of his ninth tour of the States: “Definitely one of the highlights/lowlights of my profession is the travelling. It was amazing what a blessing it was not to have to do it over lockdown but amazing again how soon you missed seeing all these wonderful places the world has to offer. You lot in America are so lucky to have such a varied and wonderful country. I can't wait to get back there, and my mouth is watering at the thought go my first ‘Coffee Shop' breakfast. I am easily pleased.



“We have always been lucky to have been appreciated as much as we have in The States, ever since our first tour in September 1980. I am hoping for much the same this time. There is definitely a great appreciation for both Joy Division’s and New Order’s music.”



On the reception to the gigs so far, he added: “The gigs so far have all been wonderful and the fans and the band have been wonderful too! It does nothing for my imposter syndrome.



“I am very grateful that we have all risen back to this after what we have been through these past few years. Thank you all.



“We have a lot to be thankful for. Ian Curtis R.I.P.”



For tickets head to www.peterhookandthelight.live.







Peter Hook and The Light 2022 Tour Dates:



08/11 — Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall



08/12 — Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall



08/13 — Montreal, QC, Club Soda



08/15 — Royal Oak, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre



08/16 — Atlanta, GA, The Eastern



08/18 — Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue



08/19 — Chicago, IL, Metro



08/20 — Chicago, IL, Metro



08/22 — Milwaukee, WI, The Pabst Theatre



08/23 — Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club



08/25 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring



08/26 — Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer



08/27 — New York, NY, Terminal 5



08/29 — Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren



08/30 — Austin, TX, Mohawk



08/31 — Austin, TX, Mohawk



09/02 — Houston, TX, House Of Blues Houston



09/03 — Dallas, TX, House Of Blues Dallas



09/05 — Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre



09/06 — San Diego, CA, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay



09/08 — Los Angeles, The Theatre At Ace Hotel



09/09 — Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre At Ace Hotel



09/10 — San Francisco, CA, The Warfield



09/12 — Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom



09/13 — Seattle, WA, The Showbox



09/14 — Vancouver, Commodore Ballroom