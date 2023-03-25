Justin Bieber to resume Justice World Tour at the end of July

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Justin Bieber has announced he is resuming his 'Justice World Tour' on July 31, after being stricken with facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
The 'Peaches' hitmaker was forced to postpone a “few shows” of his 130-date ‘Justice World Tour’ due to the facial neuropathy condition that causes hearing difficulty and paralysis.
However, he's now confirmed he'll be returning to the stage for Lucca Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy on July 31, before embarking on the European leg, with rescheduled US dates set to be "announced very soon".
The European leg is due to wrap in Krakow, Poland on March 25, 2023.
Last month, the 28-year-old pop superstar revealed how the condition had ravaged his expressions in an Instagram video – days after he axed the concerts due to what he called a non-COVID related illness.
He told his fans in a social media clip: “Hey everyone Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on.
“Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.
“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.
“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.”
Pointing to the left side of his face and showing he couldn't blink or smile, he added: “So there is full paralysis on this side my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.
“I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down and I hope you guys understand.
“I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”
An insider recently told PEOPLE that Justin is being supported by his wife Hailey and he "can't wait" to eventually get back to work again.
The source said: "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin ... " while another added: "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."
Justin Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' dates:
July 31 Lucca, Italy - Summer Festival Lucca
August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest
August 5 Malmö, Sweden - Big Slap XL
August 7 Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime
August 9 August 9 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemi Park
August 12 Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival
September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio
September 7 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional
September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata
September 11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata
September 14 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
September 15 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque
September 28 September 28 Cape Town, South Africa - DHL Stadium
October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium
October 5 Hawart Ingah, Bahrain - Al Dana Amphitheatre
October 8 Dubai, U.A.E. - Coca-Cola Arena
October 9 Dubai, U.A.E. - Coca-Cola Arena
October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park
October 18 New Delhi, India - JLN Stadium
October 22 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Stadium
October 25 Singapore, Singapore - National Stadium
October 29 Manila, The Philippines - CCP Concert Grounds
November 2 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya
November 3 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya
November 6 Bangkok, Thailand - Rajamangala Stadium
November 9 Nagoya, Japan - Vantelin Dome
November 12 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome
November 13 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome
November 16 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
November 17 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome
November 22 Perth, Australia - HBF Park
November 26 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium
November 29 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium
November 30 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium
December 3 Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium
December 7 Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium
2023
January 11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
January 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
January 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
January 18 Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
January 21 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
January 23 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
January 25 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
January 27 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
January 28 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
January 31 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena
February 2 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
February 4 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 8 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
February 11 Aberdeen, UK - P J Live
February 13 London, UK - The O2
February 14 London, UK - The O2
February 16 London, UK - The O2
February 17 London, UK - The O2
February 22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
February 23 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
February 25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena
February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
February 28 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena
March 4 Manchester, UK - AO Arena
March 6 Paris, France - Accor Arena
March 7 Paris, France - Accor Arena
March 9 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
March 11 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
March 12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
March 15 Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena
March 17 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
March 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
March 21 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis
March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
March 25 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena