Justin Bieber to resume Justice World Tour at the end of July

Justin Bieber has announced he is resuming his 'Justice World Tour' on July 31, after being stricken with facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.



The 'Peaches' hitmaker was forced to postpone a “few shows” of his 130-date ‘Justice World Tour’ due to the facial neuropathy condition that causes hearing difficulty and paralysis.



However, he's now confirmed he'll be returning to the stage for Lucca Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy on July 31, before embarking on the European leg, with rescheduled US dates set to be "announced very soon".



The European leg is due to wrap in Krakow, Poland on March 25, 2023.



Last month, the 28-year-old pop superstar revealed how the condition had ravaged his expressions in an Instagram video – days after he axed the concerts due to what he called a non-COVID related illness.



He told his fans in a social media clip: “Hey everyone Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on.



“Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.



“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.



“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.”



Pointing to the left side of his face and showing he couldn't blink or smile, he added: “So there is full paralysis on this side my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.



“I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down and I hope you guys understand.



“I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”



An insider recently told PEOPLE that Justin is being supported by his wife Hailey and he "can't wait" to eventually get back to work again.



The source said: "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin ... " while another added: "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."







Justin Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' dates:



July 31 Lucca, Italy - Summer Festival Lucca



August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest



August 5 Malmö, Sweden - Big Slap XL



August 7 Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime



August 9 August 9 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemi Park



August 12 Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival







September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio



September 7 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional



September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata



September 11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata



September 14 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque



September 15 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque



September 28 September 28 Cape Town, South Africa - DHL Stadium







October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium



October 5 Hawart Ingah, Bahrain - Al Dana Amphitheatre



October 8 Dubai, U.A.E. - Coca-Cola Arena



October 9 Dubai, U.A.E. - Coca-Cola Arena



October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park



October 18 New Delhi, India - JLN Stadium



October 22 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Stadium



October 25 Singapore, Singapore - National Stadium



October 29 Manila, The Philippines - CCP Concert Grounds







November 2 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya



November 3 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya



November 6 Bangkok, Thailand - Rajamangala Stadium



November 9 Nagoya, Japan - Vantelin Dome



November 12 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome



November 13 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome



November 16 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome



November 17 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome



November 22 Perth, Australia - HBF Park



November 26 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium



November 29 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium



November 30 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium







December 3 Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium



December 7 Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium











2023



January 11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome



January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome



January 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome



January 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena



January 18 Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion



January 21 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena



January 23 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center



January 25 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi



January 27 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena



January 28 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena



January 31 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena







February 2 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle



February 4 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena



February 8 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro



February 11 Aberdeen, UK - P J Live



February 13 London, UK - The O2



February 14 London, UK - The O2



February 16 London, UK - The O2



February 17 London, UK - The O2



February 22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena



February 23 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena



February 25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena



February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena



February 28 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena







March 4 Manchester, UK - AO Arena



March 6 Paris, France - Accor Arena



March 7 Paris, France - Accor Arena



March 9 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle



March 11 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena



March 12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena



March 15 Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena



March 17 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena



March 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena



March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis



March 21 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis



March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle



March 25 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena