Justin Bieber to resume Justice World Tour at the end of July

3 h
Newsdesk

Justin Bieber has announced he is resuming his 'Justice World Tour' on July 31, after being stricken with facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 'Peaches' hitmaker was forced to postpone a “few shows” of his 130-date ‘Justice World Tour’ due to the facial neuropathy condition that causes hearing difficulty and paralysis.

However, he's now confirmed he'll be returning to the stage for Lucca Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy on July 31, before embarking on the European leg, with rescheduled US dates set to be "announced very soon".

The European leg is due to wrap in Krakow, Poland on March 25, 2023.

Last month, the 28-year-old pop superstar revealed how the condition had ravaged his expressions in an Instagram video – days after he axed the concerts due to what he called a non-COVID related illness.

He told his fans in a social media clip: “Hey everyone Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on.

“Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse.

“My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctors orders.) To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better.”

Pointing to the left side of his face and showing he couldn't blink or smile, he added: “So there is full paralysis on this side my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see.

“I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me that I’ve got to slow down and I hope you guys understand.

“I will be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

An insider recently told PEOPLE that Justin is being supported by his wife Hailey and he "can't wait" to eventually get back to work again.

The source said: "Hailey has been so supportive of Justin ... " while another added: "They are a great team and will get through it together. Justin can't wait to recover and continue working."



Justin Bieber's 'Justice World Tour' dates:

July 31 Lucca, Italy - Summer Festival Lucca

August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark - Smukfest

August 5 Malmö, Sweden - Big Slap XL

August 7 Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Summertime

August 9 August 9 Helsinki, Finland - Kaisaniemi Park

August 12 Budapest, Hungary - Sziget Festival



September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock In Rio

September 7 Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 14 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

September 15 São Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

September 28 September 28 Cape Town, South Africa - DHL Stadium



October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa - Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 5 Hawart Ingah, Bahrain - Al Dana Amphitheatre

October 8 Dubai, U.A.E. - Coca-Cola Arena

October 9 Dubai, U.A.E. - Coca-Cola Arena

October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel - HaYarkon Park

October 18 New Delhi, India - JLN Stadium

October 22 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Bukit Jalil National Stadium

October 25 Singapore, Singapore - National Stadium

October 29 Manila, The Philippines - CCP Concert Grounds



November 2 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya

November 3 Jakarta, Indonesia - Stadion Madya

November 6 Bangkok, Thailand - Rajamangala Stadium

November 9 Nagoya, Japan - Vantelin Dome

November 12 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

November 13 Osaka, Japan - Kyocera Dome

November 16 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

November 17 Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

November 22 Perth, Australia - HBF Park

November 26 Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

November 29 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium

November 30 Sydney, Australia - Sydney Football Stadium



December 3 Brisbane, Australia - Suncorp Stadium

December 7 Auckland, New Zealand - Mt Smart Stadium





2023

January 11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 14 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

January 16 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

January 18 Zürich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

January 21 Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

January 23 Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

January 25 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

January 28 Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

January 31 Cologne, Germany - LANXESS Arena



February 2 Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

February 4 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

February 11 Aberdeen, UK - P J Live

February 13 London, UK - The O2

February 14 London, UK - The O2

February 16 London, UK - The O2

February 17 London, UK - The O2

February 22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 23 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

February 25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

February 28 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Arena



March 4 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

March 6 Paris, France - Accor Arena

March 7 Paris, France - Accor Arena

March 9 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

March 11 Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

March 12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

March 15 Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

March 17 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 18 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

March 21 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

,

