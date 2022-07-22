Megan Thee Stallion announces one-off London show

Megan Thee Stallion has announced a one-off show at London's O2 Academy Brixton.



The rap megastar will play the famous venue in north London, which has a capacity of just under 5,000, on August 24.



The gig announcement just comes weeks after the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker wowed fans at Wireless festival.



During her performance of 'Do It On the Tip', the 27-year-old music star brought five fans on stage to twerk with her.



Meanwhile, Megan recently teased that she wants to take fans from twerking to tears on her new album.



The 'Savage' hitmaker has been working hard on the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020's debut LP 'Good News' and revealed she had 25 to 30 songs to choose from for the upcoming collection in May.



She said: "I want to take you through so many different emotions.



"At first you was twerking, now you might be crying.”



The Grammy winner revealed she is always writing, whether that's in the car, in bed or even while she's showering.



She added: “I put my phone outside the shower but close enough to where I could still tap it. S*** be getting wet all the time, f****** up my phones.



“It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out.”



Megan is keen to keep building her legacy as a writer and performer, and she wants to go down in history as "one of the best".



She said: “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.'"



Tickets for the Brixton show go on sale at 10am on Friday (22.07.22) via www.livenation.co.uk/artist-megan-thee-stallion-1266468.