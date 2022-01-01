Becky Hill to headline inaugural UEFA Women's EURO Final

Becky Hill is set to headline the first UEFA Women's EURO Final Show presented by Pepsi MAX.



The 'Afterglow' hitmaker, 28, is "honoured" to be performing at the women's football final at London's Wembley Stadium on July 31.



The performance marks the first time a live music production of this scale has taken place at the UEFA Women's EURO final.



She said: "It's an incredible feeling to be headlining the first-ever UEFA 2022 Women's EURO Final Show presented by Pepsi MAX. The Women's game has come a long way in recent years and I'm honoured to be a part of the celebration that it so rightly deserves. Wembley Stadium is one of the most famous venues in the world and I can't wait to bring the party to fans across the globe."



The performance vows to "celebrate female strength, power, and achievement - both on and off the pitch."



A press release teases: "In this exclusive live spectacle, chart-topping Hill's infectious dance sound will be celebrated with bright neon colours and costume, whilst dancers and musicians will be choreographed to bring on ultimate feel-good, summer festival vibes."



Spectators can expect a medley of fan-favourites, including her 2022 mega-hit 'My Heart Goes (La Di Da)' and a 90s' dance classic, and will be joined by special guests.



Georgina Meddows-Smith, GBI Marketing Director at Pepsi Beverages added: "We have been a proud partner of UEFA Women's Football since 2020 and each year we continue to bring our influence and scale to shine a light on the sport and champion it globally. Our commitment to women's football includes supporting female talent - both on and off the pitch, and we are so proud to have the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 on home soil and to give the women's players the visibility they deserve. This tournament is breaking records for attendance and tickets sold. We couldn't think of a better artist than Becky Hill to perform a show that will celebrate this record-breaking tournament."



This year's UEFA Women's EURO Final Show performance will air in over 16 countries in Europe and several territories around the world, just minutes before the big game kicks off.



The winners will compete in the first edition of the UEFA–CONMEBOL Women's Finalissima against the winners of the 2022 Copa América Femenina.