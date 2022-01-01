Lewis Capaldi turned to Sir Elton John for advice on his difficult second album

Lewis Capaldi turned to Sir Elton John for some advice on his long-awaited second album.



The Scottish superstar has been taking his time with the notoriously difficult second album after the record-breaking success of his 2019 debut studio effort 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.



And the 75-year-old music legend has revealed the 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker got him to listen to the tunes to give his honest opinion.



Speaking to the latest issue of Music Week magazine, Elton spilled: "He's made a second album and he's got apprehensions about it, which is normal.



"He came down to play me some tracks and it's a no-brainer."



Meanwhile, the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker admitted in the same interview that he finds it "depressing" that "people like [him]" are keeping new artists out of the chart.



Elton is concerned that so many veteran performers are still scoring Top 20 hit singles and albums while fresh talent barely makes it into the chart for more than a week, and he can't understand why that is the case.



He said: “It’s lovely to see Kate Bush at No.1, but there’s not many good records in the Top 20. And the albums chart is full of things like me, ABBA and Queen. The odd thing comes through, like Sam Fender or Harry Styles, or you get a new artist coming in at Number three and then disappearing to 80-something.



"It’s depressing – there are a lot of good albums that deserve to be in the albums chart, like Juanita Euka, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen.



"What I want to know is why aren’t they there? Because of people like me!”



The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker thinks there are a lot of young women, in particular, making exciting new music.



He said: “It’s so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let’s Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim and all these girls rocking out and making the best music. Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are. It’s a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about.”



Elton singled out his 'Cold Heart' collaborator Dua Lipa for particular praise.



He gushed: “She’s so professional, so charming and right on the money. It was easy peasy. She’s got everything there is to have as a female artist. She’s bright, modest and not carried away by her own success. I loved working with her.”