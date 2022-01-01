Camila Cabello self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

Camila Cabello is spending time at home after testing positive for coronavirus.



The Havana hitmaker took to TikTok on Monday to share that she has Covid-19, and as a result, is self-isolating.



"I got the rona (sic)," she captioned a clip showing her dancing in her bedroom while holding up cold medication.



She used Pitbull's 2010 track Watagatapitusberry as the soundtrack.



Camila also posted part of the TikTok on her Instagram Stories and added: "If u got the rona and still gonna live it up in isolation make some f**king noise (sic)."



In addition to her music commitments, the star is set to begin work as a coach on the upcoming season of the U.S. version of The Voice.