Katherine Jenkins returning to Royal Albert Hall for Christmas concert

Katherine Jenkins has announced a new festive show at London's Royal Albert Hall.



Amid a heatwave in the UK, the Welsh opera star has confirmed she will return for another Yuletide spectacular at the iconic venue for 'Christmas with Katherine Jenkins and Friends' on December 8.



She said: "The Royal Albert Hall is my favourite venue in the world which is why I'm delighted to be returning there for a festive concert with friends on December 8th. For me, it doesn't feel like Christmas until we do the Royal Albert Hall Christmas so I hope you can join me to get in the spirit!"



The last time the 42-year-old mezzo-soprano singer performed at the hall was in May 2020 to an empty room amid the COVID-19 pandemic for a live-streamed show for the 75th anniversary of VE Day.



The special performance featured a virtual duet with the late Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn, who entertained troops during the Second World War.



Last month, Katherine - who was awarded an OBE at the 2014 New Year's Honours List for her services to music and charity - performed at Sandringham for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.



Meanwhile, she recently made her movie debut as Millie in the acclaimed flick 'Minamata'.



Katherine also co-wrote the film's end credit song, 'One Single Voice' with Skylar Grey, and performed on the film score written by Sakamoto.



She said: "It was an honour to be a part of Ryuichi's beautiful Minamata score.



"Collaborating with this master with the goal to bring voice to the Minamata patients and the countless others affected by industrial pollution was an inspiring experience which I will always cherish."



For ticket information head to www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.