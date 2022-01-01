Steven Spielberg directs music video for Marcus Mumford's new single

Steven Spielberg directed the video for Marcus Mumford's upcoming single, Cannibal.



The Mumford & Sons frontman took to Instagram on Monday to share that the Oscar-winning filmmaker helmed the production of the clip earlier this month - marking the first time Spielberg has made a music video.



Spielberg used his phone to capture the footage, and was joined on set by his wife, Kate Capshaw, who served as "producer, art director and dolly grip", as well as his producer/videographer Kristie Macosko Krieger, who has worked with Spielberg since the late '90s.



"On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip," wrote Mumford alongside three black-and-white photos from the shoot. "I've been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven."



In addition, Mumford's wife, actress Carey Mulligan, was on set too, and was apparently tasked with costumes and sound.



Cannibal will feature on the singer's upcoming solo album, Self-Titled.



The record, which will feature guest appearances from Phoebe Bridgers and Brandi Carlile, is set to drop on 16 September.