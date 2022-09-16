Steven Spielberg directs first ever music video for Marcus Mumford

Steven Spielberg has directed Marcus Mumford's first solo music video.



The iconic filmmaker - known for his legendary big screen career working on the likes of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' and 'Schindler's List' as well as the 'Jurassic Park' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises - has now moved into the world of music.



The 75-year-old director was at the helm of the video for the Mumford and Sons frontman's new single 'Cannibal'.



Taking to Twitter, Marcus revealed Spielberg created the piece 'in one shot' using his phone, while the filmmaker's wife Kate Capshaw was also on set.



He wrote: "On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip.



"I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude.



"When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough."



Marcus also thanked producer and behind the scenes videographer Kristie Macosko Krieger for her help on the project.



'Cannibal' will appear on the 'Little Lion Man' hitmaker's self-titled debut solo album, which is set to be released on September 16.



In a handwritten statement provided by Island Records announcing the single and LP last week, the singer said: "In January 2021, facing demons I danced with for a long time in isolation, I wrote a song called 'Cannibal'.



"I took it to my friend Blake Mills, and we began the process of making this album, dear to my heart, called '(Self-Titled)’.



"It comes out September 16th 2022, produced by Blake Mills, and featuring Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin."