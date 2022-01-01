Kasabian push back album release due to 'production issues'

Kasabian have pushed back their album release due to "production issues".

The 'Club Foot' hitmakers were due to drop their new record, 'The Alchemist’s Euphoria', on August 5th, but they will now release their seventh studio album on August 12th after some issues at their vinyl plant.

Kasabian wrote on Twitter: "Due to production issues at our vinyl plant, we’ve had to push the release date of ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’ back by a week. We can’t wait for you to hear it on 12th August."

The album will be the band's first full-length release since singer Tom Meighan's departure.

The former frontman was let go from the group and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work in July 2020, after pleading guilty to assaulting his now-spouse, Vikki Ager, during an incident in April that year.

Serge Pizzorno is now performing frontman duties for the 'Fire' hitmakers, who are also made up of Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, and Tim Carter.

And Serge admitted in May that becoming the lead singer has been "more fun" in terms of being able to visualise the live show.

He said: "I’ve always done it my way. If anything, it’s more fun in terms of being able to visualise the live show.

"When you see someone sing words that have come from them, there’s something magical about that.

"You can really feel the sentiment in what someone is trying to say through a charged performance. That’s when sparks fly.

"This album was just us saying, ‘Let’s see what we can do, let’s see where we can take this’.

"Every album we’ve made has been way different to the one previously and you’ve never really known where we’re going to go next."

Kasabian have already released singles ‘ALYGATOR’, ‘SCRIPTVRE’ and ‘Chemicals’ from their upcoming album.