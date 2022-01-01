Limp Bizkit tour postponed due to Fred Durst's 'personal health concerns'

Fred Durst has been forced to postpone Limp Bizkit's upcoming tour as a result of "health concerns".



The frontman issued a statement on Monday in which he announced that the rap-metal group's shows in the U.K. and Europe will not go ahead at this time.



"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour," he wrote. "We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit."



In addition, Fred also posted a video on Limp Bizkit's website in which he shared that his doctor advised him to drop out of the trek after he had undergone some routine physical tests.



The musician is preparing to undergo further testing but insisted "everything's going to be OK".



"This was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry. I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible," the 51-year-old noted, adding: "(I'm) already working on something to make it up to everyone in the U.K. and all over Europe."



Limp Bizkit's Still Sucks tour had been due to kick off in London on 7 September.