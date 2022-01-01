Amber Rose wasn't surprised by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce

Amber Rose wasn't surprised when Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from their mutual ex Kanye West.



During an appearance on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Amber was initially asked how she felt about the rapper and reality TV star getting divorced after more than six years of marriage in early 2021.



"I don't have any feelings about it," she replied, prompting the host to ask, "Did you see it coming?"



Amber, who dated Kanye between 2008 and 2010, responded, "Of course, I absolutely hope for the best for people to be happy. I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was.



"I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like, 'I hope they get divorced' or 'he's going to get his day'. I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz (Khalifa), or even after, just doing my thing, so I never really thought about it much. When they finally got divorced, I was like 'mmm' (shrugs)."



Amber then referred to Kim's new boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, adding, "She seems happy now though, with Pete, she seems really happy."



Kim was declared legally single in March.



Amber was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, the father of her nine-year-old son Sebastian, between 2013 and 2014.